Former Apple Exec: Tim Cook's Been Running The Company For Years (AAPL)

Good news for Apple (AAPL) shareholders worried about how employees will react to new leadership while CEO Steve Jobs convalesces till June: Apple employees aren't getting new leadership.



Not really, former Apple executive Mike Janes, who used to run the online Apple Store, told Bloomberg:

“Steve is the public face of Apple and nothing beats when he goes out and says, ‘Ta-da,’ but at the end of the day, someone has to take all those amazing product designs and turn them into that big pile of cash you see in the company’s bank account. That’s Tim.”

Bloomberg’s Dina Bass and Connie Guglielmo put a finer point on it, writing that “[Cook has] been quietly running the company for several years.”

More we learned from Bloomberg about Cook:

Cook already expects his direct reports to be on call at all hours.

Cook’s “relentless” questioning can wear down and terrify poorly prepared underlings. “”He is the master of the Socratic method,” says Janes.

He’s inexhaustable. Bloomberg reports: “In 2002, Janes flew with Cook to Singapore to meet with regional staff. After a plane ride spent on the phone, Cook went directly to the office and held an eight-hour meeting, fuelled by his ever-present energy bars.”

