Former AOL M&A Head Espinel Joins Velocity Interactive

Velocity Interactive Group, the digital media/communications investment firm headed by former AOL CEO Jon Miller (SA 100 #64) and former Fox Interactive Media (NWS) President Ross Levinsohn, adds a new investment partner: Jorge Espinel, who was last head of corporate strategy and M&A for AOL (TWX).



During his tenure, AOL acquired Tacoda, Third Screen Media, AdTech, Truveo, Userplane and Advertising.com. Espinel also led investments in Kayak and Brightcove, and played a key role in negotiating AOL’s search deal with Google which included the sale of 5% equity $1B in March of 2006.

Espinel also previously worked for Booz Allen & Hamilton, specializing in broadcast and cable TV.

