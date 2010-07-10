Former AOL Entertainment Boss Mike Rich Goes To Interactive One

AOL vet Mike Rich is now COO and chief product officer at Interactive One.



Mike took the voluntary buy-out back in December. At AOL, he ran with former media boss Bill Wilson (still a free agent).

Mike’s a good fit for Interactive One, an ad-network focused on the African-American audience, because of his experience with AOL’s BlackVoices.

There’s also a press release:

July 6, 2010) Interactive One, LLC the digital division of Radio One, Inc., today announced that former AOL Product and Programming executive, Mike Rich, will join Interactive One as its Chief Product and Operating Officer. Mr. Rich will drive the direction and strategy for Interactive One’s network of sites and brands. Additionally, he will help lead a differentiated multi-platform digital offering across radio, video and mobile in partnership with Interactive One’s parent company, Radio One.

“We are excited to have Mike join the team and leverage his background to enhance our users’ experience and to build upon our strong growth and success,” said Thomas Newman, President of Interactive One. “We have a very large and highly engaged member base and we look forward to seeing Mike apply his proven talents to build upon our existing products and to create new offerings online and across mobile, video and other platforms.”

Rich comes to Interactive One from AOL, where as SVP and GM of AOL Entertainment, he oversaw interactive product strategy, management, marketing, editorial, audience development and syndication for AOL’s flagship properties including AOL Music. Under his leadership, AOL Music grew to be the leading music destination and maintained its status from 2007-2009. Additionally, Rich was responsible for AOL BlackVoices, Moviefone, AOL Radio, AOL Latino, and AOL Studios which produced original high quality video content for AOL’s suite of sites. Rich was honored by Hollywood Reporter as part of their 2009 Digital Power 50 list of executives leading the digital media industry.

“I am thrilled to join the Interactive One team and to further expand the opportunities for the current and future audience, so that they can enrich their lives with a compelling product and content experience,” said Mike Rich. “Radio One and Interactive One have built a truly cross-platform media company that is well-positioned to take advantage of the growth of digital on all platforms including mobile and next generation IP connected products.”

Interactive One has over 15 million members and reaches 7 million Black Americans each month. With approximately 4 billion annual page views on its suite of sites, the Company has become the definitive social network for Black America through BlackPlanet, as well as a number of leading content sites. These sites include: NewsOne; TheUrbanDaily, HelloBeautiful, and Elev8.

Interactive One was launched by Radio One in 2008 to complement Radio One’s existing portfolio of media companies targeting the African American community. Since its launch, Interactive One has quickly become the No. 1 online platform for the African American community. Interactive One is powered by the mission to create an online community that engages and positively impacts the lives of African Americans.

