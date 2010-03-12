Former AOL Director Is Now A COO With An Awesome Headshot

PeekYou president and COO Eric Ludwig

A startup called PeekYou has hired former AOL director of search engine marketing Eric Ludwig to be its president and COO. In side news, Eric now has a really sweet head shot, pictured here.PeekYou describes itself as a “free people-search engine, whose database contains public records and internet data for over 230 million people, and is growing every day.”



On the hire, PeekYou founder Michael Hussey blurbed, “Eric will play an instrumental role in bringing to market new applications for PeekYou and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

“Eric’s track record speaks for itself. Our company is gaining a unique and exceptional leader with invaluable experience in operations, direct marketing, and search.”

Here's another KAPOW! headshot PeekYou sent us:

