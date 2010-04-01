Former AOL COO Kim Partoll Joins PeekYou As Chairman

Former AOL COO Kim Partoll has joined people search engine PeekYou as chairman.



AOL’s former director of search engine marketing Eric Ludwig became PeekYou COO in early March.

You’ll recall that we were particularly impressed with Eric’s head shot.

Here is PeekYou CEO Michael Hussey’s blurb on Kim:

“Our team feels proud today that Kim is happy to assume the responsibility of Chairman of our small but rapidly growing company. It really reinforces the importance and obvious potential of what we have set out to achieve. Not only is Kim bringing a wealth of experience and a long history of monetizing customer platforms, she is also working directly with us to ensure our products and partner operations are world class.”

Here’s the full press release:

PeekYou, a people search engine whose database contains records for over 230 million people, is pleased to announce the addition of Kimberley Partoll as Chairman of its board of directors. In her first move since departing AOL, Partoll brings over 20 years of knowledge in marketing and general management in the telecommunications, cable, and Internet industries to PeekYou.



“Our team feels proud today that Kim is happy to assume the responsibility of Chairman of our small but rapidly growing company,” said Michael Hussey, CEO of PeekYou. “It really reinforces the importance and obvious potential of what we have set out to achieve. Not only is Kim bringing a wealth of experience and a long history of monetizing customer platforms, she is also working directly with us to ensure our products and partner operations are world class.”



Previous to joining PeekYou, Partoll served as AOL’s COO, where she managed several critical areas including Business Development, Business Intelligence, Consumer and Brand Marketing, Mobile, Product Experience and Innovation. Prior to AOL, Partoll held an executive position for a cable giant, during which she was responsible for pioneering the “triple play” bundle of video, telephony, and high-speed data, now ubiquitous in the industry. Partoll began her career at AT&T’s consumer long-distance business and held a variety of positions in marketing, product management, and operations. In 2000, she rose to the executive rank at AT&T and managed the company’s 67 million customers and a multi-billion-dollar revenue stream.



“PeekYou has an amazing vision and I’m truly looking forward to helping them realise their goals,” said Partoll. “In an evolving industry, PeekYou is leading through innovation. I know a game changer when I see one, and having been privy to PeekYou’s forthcoming applications, they are certainly capable of redefining the way in which online social data is compiled and utilized going forward.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.