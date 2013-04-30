Former AOL COO Artie Minson Gets A New Job

AOL’s ex-COO Artie Minson has a new job, as the CFO of Time Warner Cable, Bloomberg’s Alex Sherman reports.



He’s taking the place of Irene Esteves, CEO Glenn Britt said today in a statement.

Minson left AOL earlier this year, reportedly over differences on how AOL was managing certain units like the Huffington Post and its Patch network of local news sites. He thought those units needed to be reorganized, sources said at the time.

Minson was responsible for AOL’s revenues, traffic, product creation, finances, brand, and relationship with major shareholders. He joined AOL in 2009 as CFO and astounded Armstrong, AOL shareholders, and the AOL board through a series of brilliant maneuvers executed in the past couple years.

For instance, he sold the wreckage of Bebo in a clean, tax-friendly way. Bebo was an acquisition considered to be the biggest mistake of AOL’s prior regime.

This is a return home for Minson who cut his teeth at Time Warner Cable as deputy CFO before leaving for AOL.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.