Former AOL Chief Miller Joins OpenX

Former AOL CEO Jonathan Miller has joined online ad firm OpenX as chairman, he tells Reuters’ Ken Li . Formerly called Openads, OpenX gives away open-source software that allows publishers to control when and how advertising is served on their web sites. The sites using the software form their own ad network of 30,000 mostly smaller publishers but also some bigger ones like TheStreet.com, Digg.com, Last.fm and TechCrunch.



OpenX makes money by charging ad networks that plug into the system, which serves “a couple hundred” billion ads a month. It competes with a similar service offered by DoubleClick, but is, well, free. The London-based startup was formed in 2007 and backed by Index Ventures and Accel Partners; it’s raised $20.5 million.

Miller remains a partner with former Fox Interactive chief Ross Levinsohn in Velocity Interactive Group, an investment firm with $1.5 billion in assets.

