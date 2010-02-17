Former AOL CEO Steve Case Is Chairman Of The Board

Former AOL CEO Steve Case is now chairman of the board for a company called Exclusive Resorts.



Steve takes the position as he leads a $20 million round of new equity financing for the startup, which connects travellers with resorts and private residences at vacation destinations through a membership program.

The company recently passed 100,000 vacations planned.

Bonus: Beautiful shots of Exclusive Resorts residences in Whistler, site of this year’s Winter Olympics →

