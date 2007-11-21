Clickable Gets Cash, Former AOL CEO Miller On Board

Big catch for NY-based search marketing startup Clickable: Former AOL chairman and CEO Jonathan Miller is joining the company’s board. We don’t know if the move is in conjunction with Miller’s new fund with former Fox Interactive head Ross Levinsohn, but our hunch is it’s not.

Clickable recently hired Max Kalehoff from Nielsen to run marketing. In July, the company raised $3 million from Union Square Ventures, Pequot Ventures, and other investors. MediaPost

Update: Clickable has raised another $3 million from its lead investors, USV and Pequot, TechCrunch reports.

