Former AMR Chairman: Airline Fix is Higher Fares, Intelligent Life in Washington

Henry Blodget

The former chair of American (AMR), Robert Crandall, called into CNBC to say that the solution to disastrous oil prices are as follows:

  • Air fares have to go up (meaning more inflation, more pressure on consumers)
  • US needs a transport policy assembled by intelligent life forms: Ludicrous to fly planes from NY to Washington. Instead, fix Amtrak, free up slots at Laguardia, etc.
  • Oil headed to $175 / barrel.

See Also: Peak Oil Man Scares Bejesus Out of CNBC Viewers With Tales of $15 Gas

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.