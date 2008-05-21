Confirmed: Former Amp'd CEO Peter Adderton Ready For Act Three, Working For William Morris

We hear Peter Adderton, the dashing, helicopter-flying, former CEO of the now-bankrupt Amp’d Mobile, is finally ready to launch a new company tomorrow. Last we heard, via MocoNews, Peter and some of the old Amp’d gang were working with Wi-Max provider Clearwire, where Peter was supposedly consulting for a mobile content play. A new company would be Peter’s third high-profile launch: Prior to Amp’d, he launched Boost Mobile, a much more successful MVNO.



Anyone have details? Ping us at [email protected] or use our anonymous tip box.

Update: Here’s the info, via a particularly hard-to-read press release: Peter is going to run Agency 3.0, a digital media consultancy of some sort; it’s a JV that appears to be sponsored primarily by talent agency William Morris. That makes this WMA’s second digital venture this year: It is also a partner in the Mailroom Fund, an LA-based angel fund that just did its first deal. Some press release excerpts follow:

Beverly Hills, CA – May 21, 2008 – Entertainment powerhouse William Morris Agency (WMA), Peter Adderton, founder of both Boost Mobile and Amp’d Mobile, and a team of digital media pioneers today announced the creation of Agency 3.0. The new agency combines WMA’s deep entertainment expertise with the award-winning creativity and experience of the founding team to assist clients in designing, implementing and monetizing their digital media strategies. One part digital technology leader, one part next generation marketing agency, one part strategic content developer, Agency 3.0 is designed to go beyond the scope of traditional agencies by serving clients in this new world of mobility, convergence and digital entertainment.

“There’s a whole new world in the marketing, distribution and monetization of digital media, with unique demands for new approaches to both design and implementation,” states Jim Wiatt, Chairman and CEO of WMA. “Peter and the team we have assembled at Agency 3.0 are the best there are in recognising trends and creating digital businesses ahead of the curve. We recently announced a digital media venture fund and now with Agency 3.0, we’ll be providing services as well as making investments in this sector.” Etc., etc.

