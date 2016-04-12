Former AMP chief executive Craig Dunn is joining the board of Telstra

Photo: Getty Images.

Craig Dunn, the former chief executive of AMP, is joining Telstra’s board of directors, adding considerable financial services and fintech expertise to Australia’s biggest telco.

Dunn headed AMP from 2008 to 2013, steering the company through the GFC, setting up Asia joint ventures, leading a merger with AXA and initiating culture change around customer focus and the impact of technology.

Telstra Chairman Catherine Livingstone says Dunn is widely recognised for his business performance and experience across Asia as well as expertise in financial technology.

“Craig brings significant business expertise to the Telstra board and a great passion for technology as a positive disruptive force,” she says.

Dunn is a director at Westpac, chairman of independent not-for-profit financial technology hub Stone and Chalk, chairman of the Australian Ballet and the federal government Fintech Advisory Group.

CEO Andrew Penn has also been been shuffling his senior executive team, making new appointments to strengthen its core business and build innovation capability.

Following Dunn’s appointment, the Telstra board will have 11 directors: chair Catherine Livingstone, CEO Andrew Penn and directors Craig Dunn, Peter Hearl, Russell Higgins, Chin Hu Lim, John Mullen, Nora Scheinkestel, Margaret Seale, Steven Vamos and Trae Vassallo.

Livingstone will soon hand over to Mullen as chairman and retire from the board.

