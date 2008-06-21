Former American Idol Champ Taylor Hicks Finally Signed Again

NY Post: AMERICAN Idol winner Taylor Hicks has finally landed with a record label more in-tune with his personality.



Vanguard Records, the longtime purveyor of jazz, blues and folk, has agreed to distribute Hicks’ next album, which he plans to cut on his own label, Modern Whomp Records.

The disc is expected to be comprised mostly of Hicks’ pre-“Idol” tunes and is slated for release in August.

Hicks is currently appearing as the “Teen Angel” in Broadway’s “Grease.”

No word on whether Hicks’ version of “Beauty School Dropout” will make the cut.

