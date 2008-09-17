Former Allstate CEO To Lead Government-Backed AIG

Former Allstate CEO Edward Liddy is set to take the helm of the recently-rescued AIG.



Bloomberg: American International Group Inc., the insurer that was saved by the U.S. government, will be run by former Allstate Corp. Chief Executive Officer Edward Liddy, a person familiar with the takeover said.

Liddy was selected after discussions between regulators and New York-based AIG, said the person, who declined to be named because his appointment wasn’t formally announced. Liddy, 62, was CEO of Northbrook, Illinois-based Allstate from 1999 until 2005. He replaces Robert Willumstad as CEO of AIG.

The Deal has a bit more background on Liddy:

Currently a partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc.; Liddy joined the private equity firm only four months ago. He joined Allstate in 1994, acting as president and CEO until 1998; and then as chairman and CEO from 1999 to 2006. He assumed the role of chairman alone from January 2007 until joining the buyout shop.

Note: Despite the discrepancy in dates above, we’d be inclined to go with those in The Deal‘s write-up since the info was lifted from Liddy’s CDR bio.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.