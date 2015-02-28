Former AIG CEO Bob Benmosche has died

Bob Benmosche, the CEO who took over AIG after the financial crisis, has died.

In August he announced that he had terminal cancer in an interview with Bloomberg’s Betty Liu. He said his cancer “had begun massive mutations” and that now he had nine months to a year left to live.

He was 70 years old.

