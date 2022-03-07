Bill Barr suggests he’d vote for Trump again in 2024: ‘It’s inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee’

Trump predicts Barr’s book will be ‘long slow, and very boring’ if it’s ‘anything like him’ in lengthy grievance-filled letter to Lester Holt? Michael Reynolds/AP

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in a new interview that he’d likely still vote for former President Donald Trump if he were the Republican nominee in 2024, even though he’s recently criticized the former president as unfit to serve.

“It’s hard to project what the facts are going to turn out to be three years hence, as of now, it’s hard for me to conceive that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie during an interview Monday morning on “Today.”

In his forthcoming book “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” Barr writes that the former president pressured him to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey, “went off the rails” over his 2020 election loss, and said, “You would only do this if you hate Trump'” after Barr publicly stated he did not believe the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump has disputed many of the key claims of Barr’s memoir. The book has spurred a back-and-forth of insults and grievance-rehashing between the two. Trump called Barr “weak,” “slow,” and “lethargic,” and said the Democrats “broke” him in various recent statements.

But despite the former president’s increasingly personal insults, Barr said in the Monday morning interview that he’d probably still vote for Trump again if he wins the Republican nomination in 2024.

“[Rep.] Liz Cheney has said he is not fit to serve and should not be near the Oval Office again. Do you agree with her?” Guthrie asked Barr.

“I certainly have made it clear, I don’t think he should be our nominee and I’m going to support somebody else for the nomination,” Barr said, repeating his call for new leadership in the Republican Party.

“But if he is the nominee and your choice is Donald Trump and whoever’s voting on the Democratic side, would you vote for him?” Guthrie pressed.

“Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it’s inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr said.

“Even if he lied about the election and threatened democracy, as you write in your book, it’s better than a Democrat?” Guthrie asked.

“It’s hard to project what the facts are going to turn out to be three years hence, as of now, it’s hard for me to conceive that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr said.