Ricky Nixon arrested after shocking social media post

Nixon at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in 2012. He was facing assault charges. Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty.

Former AFL player agent Ricky Nixon has been arrested after he allegedly made a disgusting comment on Facebook directed towards an infant.

Police arrested Nixon in Bay Street, Port Melbourne, yesterday on “telecommunications offences” after he is alleged to have commented on a photo of a two-year-old girl with the words “next f—“.

The girl’s grandmother reported the incident to the police.

He has since been released pending further investigations, according a police spokesperson.

The arrest follows another social media scandal in which he gloated about his court win against “St Kilda schoolgirl” Kim Duthie, who had attempted to stop the release of his self-published autobiography, “Ricky Nixon – My Side”, which details their former relationship.

The Age has more.

