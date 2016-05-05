Former ACCC boss Allan Fels has joined Uber's global advisory board

Photo: Martin Ollman/Getty Images

The former boss of the ACCC Allan Fels has been appointed to Uber’s new global advisory board on public policy.

The new board which will be responsible for pushing the global debate around transport and other policy areas important to the company.

“For decades, transportation policy has played second fiddle to the likes of the economy, education and healthcare, yet transportation is key to all these areas of public policy,” Uber’s chief adviser David Plouffe said in a statement.

Also on the new board is former Googler Rachel Whetstone, as well as former US transportation secretary Ray LaHood and former European Commissioner Neelie Kroes.

The board will meet twice a year in San Fransisco, with their first meeting taking place earlier this week.

It’s been put together to help with Uber’s global fight against regulators and existing taxi networks. In Australia for example, only NSW, South Australia and the ACT have legalised ride sharing services.

Other states such as Queensland have gone in the opposite direction recently, creating more severe punishments for both the company and drivers who get caught operating in the state.

