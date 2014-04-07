A Former Bank CEO, His Wife, And Daughter Were Found Dead Inside Their Family Home This Weekend

YouTube Jan Peter Schmittmann

A former top Dutch bank CEO and his wife and daughter were found dead this weekend, Bloomberg News reports.

Jan Peter Schmittmann, 57, the former head of ABN Amro Group NV, and his wife and 22-year-old daughter were found dead inside their family home on Saturday morning, according to a police statement (via Google Translate).

“The police have the strong suspicion of a family drama,” the translated statement read.

A family acquaintance alerted authorities that something might be wrong inside the family’s Laren, Netherlands home, the police report said.

Another daughter was not at the home.

The police investigation is still ongoing.

Schmittmann worked at ABN Amro until 2010.

