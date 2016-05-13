This tabletop machine creates molds from almost anything using a household vacuum

FormBox turns your home or workspace table into a mini factory using a traditional industrial process known as vacuum forming to create 3D molds of almost anything. The brainchild of London-based studio Mayku, the FormBox Kickstarter campaign as already soared past it’s original goal of $50,000, raising over a quarter of a million dollars and counting.

