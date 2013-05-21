Know These Strategies To Get Your Resume Through Company's Screening System

If you’re applying for a position at a larger firm, your resume will likely be among hundreds — or even thousands — that recruiters receive, and if you don’t use the right keywords and formatting rules, you’ll risk the chance of never crossing a recruiter’s radar.



“The fact is, the job search is competitive and you need every advantage you can get,” says Rick Gillis, author of the book “Job!: Learn How to Find Your Next Job In 1 Day.”

“And you want that consideration, you want the dialogue that comes from somebody calling you.”

In the interview below, Gillis explains “the white out trick” that job seekers use to gain the filtering system, the difference between resume and online application filtering softwares and other keyword strategies jobseekers should know.

