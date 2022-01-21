‘Just having the word forklift in the news is great’: After a media frenzy over underage forklift drivers, a certified trainer weighs in

Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Victorian forklift trainer has sung the praises of certification after a political storm over licensing.

On Thursday, National Cabinet axed a proposal to let under-18s drive forklifts to ease workforce shortages.

Chris Rieger of Start Training maintained that forklift operation can be a valuable skill for the right person.

One day after National Cabinet spiked a controversial proposal to let under-18s drive forklifts, a certified forklift trainer said he’s just glad Australians have turned their attention to a valuable workplace skill.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed state and federal leaders would not pursue an “industry proposal” to grant forklift licences to minors through the current supply chain crunch.

Morrison publicly flagged the idea on Wednesday, during a press conference which touched on efforts to patch workforce gaps caused by the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.

Calls to lower the legal age of forklift operation were mocked by the Opposition and union representatives, who pointed to the significant workplace health and safety risks tied to operating such heavy machinery.

The idea lasted barely a day in the public conscience before Morrison’s retraction.

“It is not something that we believe, collectively, that is something we should be pursuing at this time,” the prime minister said after the National Cabinet meeting.

Chris Rieger, a forklift trainer and assessor at Melbourne’s Start Training, caught some of those reports. “Just having the word ‘forklift’ in the news is great,” he told Business Insider Australia.

Putting the circumstances of that attention to the side, Rieger said forklift certification can be a useful career stepping stone, with licence holders standing out from other logistics and warehousing workers.

“What I tell my students is that, ‘Look, I’ve got two resumes in front of me. One’s got a forklift licence and one doesn’t. I’m just gonna put the one that doesn’t down for a second,'” he said.

“I’m gonna read the forklift licence one first. So it gets your foot in the door.”

With COVID-19 infection and isolation rules knocking holes in the logistics chain, Rieger also welcomed another facet of Morrison’s Wednesday announcement — visa application free rebates for international students and working holidaymakers, a ploy designed to help patch some of those workplace gaps.

“If there’s a shortage on people in the supply chain, then we need people to come into the supply chain,” he said.

Safety the ‘biggest thing’, forklift trainer says

While forklift certification may be in hot demand, the operation of such powerful machinery shouldn’t be taken lightly.

WorkSafe Victoria is currently investigating the January 17 death of an operator who died when a shipping container fell on the forklift he was driving.

In 2019, Worksafe Queensland said it receives an average of 281 workers’ compensation claims each year related to crush injuries caused by forklifts.

“We really push safety as probably the biggest thing you can ever learn about,” Rieger said.

In Victoria, forklift certification courses from a registered training organisation take two days to complete. Rieger said he’d be open to officials expanding that timeframe, giving students more of a chance to practice good habits before entering the workforce.

As for whether 16-year-olds should be permitted behind the wheel?

“I know that these decisions generally come with a lot of information, a lot of consultation with WorkSafe,” Rieger said.

“And just from what I’ve seen, anyway, they would probably say, ‘Look, it’s not a great idea.'”

Many people can learn the basics of forklift operation, Rieger added, but perhaps not everyone should.

“I don’t think I’d want to be near a 16-year-old while they were driving a forklift,” he said.

“Actually going to the job, and doing the job of working in supply chain, when you’re a 16-year-old, and driving forklifts there, when you don’t have a trainer… maybe you don’t have a good supervisor, maybe you don’t have great people around you. That’s how accidents happen, when you are still fresh and young.”

While the proposal has been put to bed, industry appetite and long-term career prospects mean forklift certification could be a wise career move — for the right learner, and at the right age.