Scott Morrison’s proposal for children to drive forklifts in order to fill staff shortages has been nixed by National Cabinet

Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A proposal to allow 16-year-olds to drive forklifts will no longer be pursued by National Cabinet.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the suggestion, designed to ease staff shortages, has been scrapped.

Isolation and close contact rules will also remain as is, he added.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the federal government will no longer pursue tweaks to workplace health and safety laws allowing minors to obtain forklift licences, after a widespread backlash to the proposal.

Lawmakers have also agreed to maintain the current isolation rules for COVID-19 cases and their close contacts, amid union concerns that lowering those timeframes could expose more Australian workers to infection risks.

Speaking in Canberra after a National Cabinet meeting on Thursday afternoon, Morrison declared federal and state leaders have dropped an “industry proposal” to reduce the minimum age to obtain a forklift license.

“We agreed to proceed no further with the issue of 16-year-old forklift drivers,” Morrison said.

“We had a good discussion about today and is not something that we believe, collectively, that is something we should be pursuing at this time.”

The idea was raised publicly on Wednesday, when Morrison told reporters that “there are changes that we need to make around the age of forklift drivers, to get quite specific”.

Forklift drivers became a national talking point due to widespread staffing shortages at Australian warehouses and distribution centres, leading to empty supermarket shelves and delayed deliveries across the nation.

Morrison’s statement drew intense public criticism, given the risks involved with forklift operation and the chance for severe injury or death to occur in case of an accident.

Worksafe Victoria is investigating the Monday death of a 44-year-old forklift driver in Melbourne, after an apparent component failure led to a shipping container falling on the vehicle’s cabin.

Reflecting the risks involved with forklift operation, workplace health and safety laws across each state and territory require applicants to reach 18 years of age before seeking a forklift certification.

Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong tweeted the proposal to lower that age bracket showed Morrison was “getting desperate and dangerous in the hunt for a political fix”.

Australian Council of Trade Union (ACTU) secretary Sally McManus accused the prime minister of undermining health and safety laws, saying “children should not drive forklifts”.

National Cabinet did agree to recognise New Zealand truck licenses, allowing Kiwi drivers to jump into Australian truck cabs to ease some of the pressure on the nation’s logistics chains.

Beyond the dropped forklift amendments and limited truck licensing tweaks, Morrison today said National Cabinet agreed to keep COVID-19 isolation rules as is.

That statement came one day after Morrison declared a proposal to cut the isolation period for COVID-positive Australians from seven days to five was “under active consideration”.

“We have considered that again further today with medical advice from the Chief Medical Officer and we believe the settings are right at seven days,” Morrison said Thursday.

Further changes to close contact rules were also dismissed, Morrison said, days after regulations were eased for workers in transportation, food logistics, education and other critical industries.

“It is all about getting the right balance between getting people back to work and not over stressing the hospital system which is under a lot of stress,” Morrison said.

“We believe we have that balance right.”

Unions maintain the balance is still skewed against workers, given the ACTU’s unanswered calls for free rapid antigen tests and N95 masks to be provided to many workers bearing the brunt of the Omicron crisis.

“What working people need to keep themselves safe and ease the strain on our healthcare system is rapid antigen tests and up to date risk assessments to ensure that every workplace is as safe as possible,” Sally McManus said Thursday.

“Keeping working people healthy is the only way for our economy and supply chains to recover.”