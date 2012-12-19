Fork-Knife Chopsticks For Every Kind Of Take-Out Dinner

These are the Fork-Knife Chopsticks from Uncommon Goods.



Why We Love Them: The infamous spork has a cousin in these Fork-Knife Chopsticks. Use the utensils as an ordinary fork and knife, or interlock them to create a pair of handy chopsticks with a rubberised grip.

The Fork-Knife Chopsticks are dishwater safe, and made from reusable plastic. They’re reasonably cheap, so buy a few pairs to keep around the office or at home so you’re never short on utensils once your take-out arrives.

Photo: Uncommon Goods



Where To Buy: Available through Uncommon Goods.

Cost: $10.

