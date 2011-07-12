12 Incredible Gaming Consoles You Can't Buy Anymore

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Atari 2600 was unarguably iconic. But by no means was it the first home gaming system.Few people know that there was a console called the Odyssey that came a full three years before it.



Video game history is riddled with little oddities like the Odyssey. Forgotten gaming systems that were too expensive or weird for their times to be successfully adopted by the masses.

What follows are 12 quirky systems that failed to gain traction and were ultimately discontinued. They live on in eBay auctions and yardsales.

Sure, you might have some of the following systems laying around your house right now. But you’re in the minority.

