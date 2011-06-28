BLAST FROM THE PAST: Check Out These Extinct Operating Systems That Time Forgot

Out with the old, and in with the new.
After dominating the global smartphone market, Nokia has decided to abandon its Symbian OS in favour of Windows Phone 7.
We even got a sneak peek at what the future of Nokia phones will look like with this nifty demo of the N9 from CEO Stephen Elop.
But Symbian isn’t the only OS to go the way of the dodo. Over the years manufacturers have abandoned operating systems in favour
From Palm to MS-DOS, we took a look at some old-school forgotten operating systems.
Year created: 1985
Company: Commodore
What happened? Ars Technica put it best when in 2005, it wrote: 'The Amiga computer was a machine ahead of its time. When it was released in 1985, its colour screen (4096 colours in HAM mode!), four-channel sampled stereo sound, preemptive multitasking GUI, and custom chips to accelerate both sound and graphics made the year-old Macintosh seem antiquated and the PC positively Paleolithic. Steve Jobs was reported to be extremely worried about the Amiga, but fortunately for him and Apple, Commodore had absolutely no idea what they were doing.'
Year created: 1985
Company: IBM
What happened? Microsoft and IBM joined to create OS/2 in 1985, but when Windows 3 became a huge hit, the partnership unravelled in 1990. Though no longer supported by IBM, the operating system still runs on many ATMs today.
Year created: 1987
Company: Acorn Computers Ltd
What happened? Developed in five months, Arthur was supposed to be a short-term scab, but it stuck around until the RISC OS was developed in 1989. That operating system is still in use, but we don't know anyone who uses it.
Year created: ~1996
Company: Linux desktops are open source.
What happened? Linux is still around, but hasn't hit the mainstream. Only the truly tech-savvy are die-hard Linux users. But it's gonna take more than that to gain traction with the Average Joe.
Year created: 1996
Company: Bell Labs
What happened? It's an open source operating system, so there are versions of it still out there. But they don't work above the basement floor.
Year created: 1992
Company: BAE Systems
What happened? Valued for their security, this operating system and its successors are still used in military technology.
Year created: 1996
Company: Palm Inc.
What happened? In 2002, Palm spun the OS out as its own company. Innovation pretty much ended there and what was once a very strong pioneering OS for PDAs, couldn't keep up when it came to the Web and multimedia.
Year created: 1998
Company: Ericsson
What happened? UIQ went into bankruptcy this year after the Symbian Foundation chose to base future user-interfaces on the S60 OS.
Year created: 1998
Company: Nokia (bought Symbian in 2008)
What happened? Once the most popular mobile OS on the planet, Nokia recently announced it decided to phase out Symbian in favour of Windows Phone 7's OS. The company will continue to support Symbian devices through 2016.
Year created: 1981
Company: Microsoft
What happened? If you had an IBM PC in the 80s and early 90s, you're probably familiar with MS-DOS. Microsoft bought an operating system called 86-DOS from Seattle Computer Products and turned it into an operating system for the new Intel 8086 PC. It was renamed MS-DOS, and eventually went through eight versions before development stopped in 2000.
Chromebooks are out, and reviews haven't been great so far. The OS is designed around the idea that all you need is a web browser to get things done. Unfortunately, if you're not connected to the internet, you're pretty limited. Unless Google can figure out a way to address these issues, Chrome may not be around for long.
Plus, Android is a much more popular operating system. Google has already adapted it to phones, tablets, and TVs. Why not laptops too?
