BLAST FROM THE PAST: Check Out These Extinct Operating Systems That Time Forgot

After dominating the global smartphone market, Nokia has decided to abandon its Symbian OS in favour of Windows Phone 7.

We even got a sneak peek at what the future of Nokia phones will look like with this nifty demo of the N9 from CEO Stephen Elop.

But Symbian isn’t the only OS to go the way of the dodo. Over the years manufacturers have abandoned operating systems in favour

From Palm to MS-DOS, we took a look at some old-school forgotten operating systems.

