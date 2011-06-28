BLAST FROM THE PAST: Check Out These Extinct Operating Systems That Time Forgot

Nicholas Carlson, Steve Kovach
Out with the old, and in with the new.

After dominating the global smartphone market, Nokia has decided to abandon its Symbian OS in favour of Windows Phone 7.

We even got a sneak peek at what the future of Nokia phones will look like with this nifty demo of the N9 from CEO Stephen Elop.

But Symbian isn’t the only OS to go the way of the dodo. Over the years manufacturers have abandoned operating systems in favour

From Palm to MS-DOS, we took a look at some old-school forgotten operating systems.

AmigaOS

Year created: 1985

Company: Commodore

What happened? Ars Technica put it best when in 2005, it wrote: 'The Amiga computer was a machine ahead of its time. When it was released in 1985, its colour screen (4096 colours in HAM mode!), four-channel sampled stereo sound, preemptive multitasking GUI, and custom chips to accelerate both sound and graphics made the year-old Macintosh seem antiquated and the PC positively Paleolithic. Steve Jobs was reported to be extremely worried about the Amiga, but fortunately for him and Apple, Commodore had absolutely no idea what they were doing.'

BeOS

Year created: 1991

Company: Be Inc.

What happened? Apple offered to buy Be Inc for $125 million in 1995, but CEO Jean-Louis Gassée wanted $200 million. Apple bought Steve Jobs's NeXT instead, and Palm acquired the company's assets for $11 million in 2001.

OS/2

Year created: 1985

Company: IBM

What happened? Microsoft and IBM joined to create OS/2 in 1985, but when Windows 3 became a huge hit, the partnership unravelled in 1990. Though no longer supported by IBM, the operating system still runs on many ATMs today.

Arthur

Year created: 1987

Company: Acorn Computers Ltd

What happened? Developed in five months, Arthur was supposed to be a short-term scab, but it stuck around until the RISC OS was developed in 1989. That operating system is still in use, but we don't know anyone who uses it.

Desktop Linux

Year created: ~1996

Company: Linux desktops are open source.

What happened? Linux is still around, but hasn't hit the mainstream. Only the truly tech-savvy are die-hard Linux users. But it's gonna take more than that to gain traction with the Average Joe.

Inferno (operating system)

Year created: 1996

Company: Bell Labs

What happened? It's an open source operating system, so there are versions of it still out there. But they don't work above the basement floor.

XTS-400

Year created: 1992

Company: BAE Systems

What happened? Valued for their security, this operating system and its successors are still used in military technology.

Palm OS (also known as Garnet OS)

Year created: 1996

Company: Palm Inc.

What happened? In 2002, Palm spun the OS out as its own company. Innovation pretty much ended there and what was once a very strong pioneering OS for PDAs, couldn't keep up when it came to the Web and multimedia.

UIQ (formerly known as User Interface Quartz)

Year created: 1998

Company: Ericsson

What happened? UIQ went into bankruptcy this year after the Symbian Foundation chose to base future user-interfaces on the S60 OS.

Nokia's Symbian is being phased out in favour of Windows Phone 7

Year created: 1998

Company: Nokia (bought Symbian in 2008)

What happened? Once the most popular mobile OS on the planet, Nokia recently announced it decided to phase out Symbian in favour of Windows Phone 7's OS. The company will continue to support Symbian devices through 2016.

MS-DOS was Microsoft's first pre-Windows OS

Year created: 1981

Company: Microsoft

What happened? If you had an IBM PC in the 80s and early 90s, you're probably familiar with MS-DOS. Microsoft bought an operating system called 86-DOS from Seattle Computer Products and turned it into an operating system for the new Intel 8086 PC. It was renamed MS-DOS, and eventually went through eight versions before development stopped in 2000.

BONUS: Can Google's Chrome OS last?

Chromebooks are out, and reviews haven't been great so far. The OS is designed around the idea that all you need is a web browser to get things done. Unfortunately, if you're not connected to the internet, you're pretty limited. Unless Google can figure out a way to address these issues, Chrome may not be around for long.

Plus, Android is a much more popular operating system. Google has already adapted it to phones, tablets, and TVs. Why not laptops too?

Others you may not remember…

For a complete list that includes CP/M and BSD, see Wikipedia.

Now check out the future...

