Forgotten Operating Systems

Desperate to own the platform, Motorola is busy hiring up ex-Apple and Adobe engineers in an effort to build the next great Web-based mobile operating system.

InformationWeek reports:

Over the past nine months, Motorola has been hiring engineering talent that would well-suited to create a new mobile operating system.

Its team appears to include a significant number of ex-Apple and Adobe personnel, including Gilles Drieu, VP of software engineering at Motorola Mobility, Benoit Marchant, director of engineering at Motorola Mobility, and Sean Kranzberg, also a director of engineering at Motorola Mobility.

Motorola is, of course, not the first company desperate to offer an operating system to rival Microsoft and Apple.

Google is actually working on two operating systems: Android for mobile and Chrome for netbooks.

In fact, there’s a long history of defunct or ignored operating systems for Motorola to pick through.

We’ve collected just a few here.

Many of these operating systems were plenty innovative in their time.

Where they each ran into trouble was either struggling to sell to anybody other than a few early adopters, or failing to evolve as their businesses changed.

