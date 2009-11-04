Tech's Forgotten Co-Founders







Founders of successful companies are the celebrities of the business world.They are photographed and written about, their every move is analysed and speculated, and they are the stars at industry events.

Well, most of them.

A few co-founders do get overlooked by the media.

Why?

Some choose to stay out of the spotlight. Unlike the other YouTube cofounders who joined Google, Jawed Karim decided to go back to school.

Some have partners whose personalities overshadow theirs. Ronald Wayne quit Apple when fellow cofounder Steve Jobs began taking on debt without consulting him.

Some have had to fight to be recognised. Elon Musk is famously known as the founder of Tesla, but there are four others: Martin Eberhard, JB Straubel, Marc Tarpenning, and Ian Wright.

But the fact is, these guys founded some of today’s most successful digital companies, and we won’t let you forget about them.

[slide

permalink=”larry-sanger-wikipedia-1″

title=”Larry Sanger: Wikipedia”

Jimmy Wales and Sanger co-founded Wikipedia in 2001.

Sanger tells us he was laid off from Bomis Inc., the company that owned Wikipedia at that time, because they could no longer afford to pay him. Bomis, a dot-com known for providing access to porn sites, was founded by Wales.

He is not sure why he wasn't written about as much as Jimmy Wales. 'I was interviewed as much as Jimmy Wales during the first two years. I also did a lot more public writing, I gave the first public speech about Wikipedia at a Stanford computer science class.'

What is he doing now: Sanger is working on a video learning site for kids called Watchknow.org. The site will be launched later this month.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca087a7dcfdd0c3a511654/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”roy-disney-2″

Roy Disney

Roy Disney is the man in the middle, bottom row.

Roy Disney and his brother Walt founded The Walt Disney Company in 1923.

The Saint Petersburg Times says Walt Disney was the creative one, but it he 'probably would have been a bit player and the Walt Disney Co. would not be the entertainment Goliath that it is today had it not been for Walt's strong-willed brother.'

Walt Disney died in 1966, leaving Roy Disney with the responsibility of building Disney World. He 'pulled it off with a series of convertible and common stock issues that left the company debt-free when Disney World opened in 1971.' He died two months after opening day.

The Times also says that according to the book Building a Company: Roy O. Disney and the Creation of an Entertainment Empire, the brothers fought over 'a deal hidden from shareholders that treated Walt as a leased asset,' and didn't speak for two years.

Image: Michael Barrier“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca0e27002e8a0d08d180b0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ronald-wayne-apple-3″

Ronald Wayne, Apple

According to this interview, Wayne, Jobs, and Wozniak founded the Apple Computer Company in 1977. Wayne designed Apple's first logo, and wrote the company's first contract.

Steve Jobs was a part of a club whose members, as a hobby, made personal computers from pieces salvaged from commercial computers. But Jobs was unsure about making computers for money. Wayne convinced him to.

According to Wayne, Jobs was focused and had a 'reasonable sense of business,' while Wozniak was more 'whimsical character' who did not have much business sense, and Steve Jobs had an 'awful time' explaining what proprietary technology meant.

Wayne says he backed away from the company when Jobs began taking on debt without consulting him.

What is he doing now? In 1997, CNET reported that Wayne was working for a defence contractor in Salinas, CA.



Image: Wikimedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca125b21d3c2433d953f16/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”paul-allen-microsoft-4″

Paul Allen, Microsoft

Paul Allen and Bill Gates founded Microsoft in 1975.

Allen left Microsoft in 1982 to get treated for Hodgkins Disease. rumour has it that around this time, 'Paul Allen heard Gates and Ballmer discussing his health and talking about how to get his Microsoft shares back if Allen were to die.' So he decided never to return, and instead sold Microsoft shares and invested the money in sports teams, real estate, and technology fims.

He is now the 32nd richest man in the world, according to Forbes.

What is he doing now? He is the founder and chairman of Vulcan Inc., and is also the chairman of Charter Communications.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca22e820db256d719d8ce8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”jawed-karim-youtube-5″

Jawed Karim, YouTube

Jawed Karim, Chad Hurley and Steve Chen founded YouTube in 2005.

Karim says the idea for a video-sharing company was his. A USA Today story says that a spokeswoman for YouTube confurmed that 'Karim was part of the 'core' team that developed the idea for the company and notes that he is listed as one of three founders on its website.'

There is currently no mention of Karim on YouTube's Web site.

What is he doing now? He is a PhD student at Stanford University, he is part of the team at YouniversityVentures, a firm that provides aspiring entrepreneurs with mentorship, expertise, contacts, and access to capital. He is also a Sequoia Technology Partner at Sequoia Capital.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca2504cc27132d20df4906/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”david-filo-yahoo-6″

David Filo, Yahoo

David Filo co-founded Yahoo with Jerry Yang in 1994.

It seems as if Filo is just one of those people who like to keep a low profile, says Michael Weston, in his book 'Jerry Yang and David Filo: The Founders Of Yahoo'. Filo is very active at Yahoo, and oversees the company's back-end technical operations.

Filo is richer than Yang. He ranks 269 on Forbes' list of richest Americans, with a net worth of $1.3 billion, Yang ranks 317.

What is he doing now? He is Chief Yahoo at Yahoo Inc., and is the company's key technologist.

Watch a video of the Yang and Filo wrestling.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca25b96918515239de9c45/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”martin-eberhard-jb-straubel-marc-tarpenning-and-ian-wright-the-other-founders-of-tesla-7″

Martin Eberhard, JB Straubel, Marc Tarpenning, and Ian Wright: The Other Founders Of Tesla

Martin Eberhard is pictured here.

Elon Musk is famously known as the founder of Tesla, but there are four others. Martin Eberhard, JB Straubel, Marc Tarpenning, and Ian Wright. At least, according to the terms of a recent settlement between Eberhard and Musk.

After being fired from his post as CEO, Eberhard sued Musk for libel, breach of a severence contract and alleged that Musk perpetuated that he, Musk, was the founder of Tesla. He later dropped the suit, and he and Musk seem to have agreed upon who all will share the co-founder title.

Where are they now? JB Straubel is currently the CTO at Tesla. Ian Wright left Tesla Motors to start Wrightspeed, an electric car company. Mark Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard are now on the advisory board at Whiteboard Accelerator. Eberhard is also on the advisory team at Mayfield Fund.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca2a8f7085ac3c70a47ad5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dustin-moskovitz-chris-hughes-andrew-mccollum-and-eduardo-saverin-facebook-cofounders-8″

Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo Saverin: Facebook cofounders

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg wasn't the only guy in the dorm room, so to speak, when he started the social network in 2004.

Founders no longer with the company include Mark's Harvard classmates Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo Saverin.

Dustin stayed with Facebook through 2007, before leaving for a new startup. Chris Hughes helped Barack Obama get elected in 2008. Eduardo's relationship with Mark will be the subject of Aaron Sorkin's currently-in-production film The Social Network. You can follow Andrew McCollum on Twitter, where he's @wirehog.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/fab9b914b86ee648099ee000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

