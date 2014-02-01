Use 'Forgotify' To Wade Through The 4 Million Songs On Spotify That Have Never Been Played

Spotify loves to boast that its streaming music library contains over 20 million songs.
But, according to a site called Forgotify, about 4 million of those songs have never been played, not even once. Forgotify wants to change that.
Visit the site and you’ll be able to explore all the under-appreciated music that your heart desires.
You might even realise that some songs have never been played for a reason, because yes, there is a lot of weird junk on Spotify, from karaoke tracks to what is essentially music spam.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.