Use 'Forgotify' To Wade Through The 4 Million Songs On Spotify That Have Never Been Played

Spotify loves to boast that its streaming music library contains over 20 million songs.

But, according to a site called Forgotify, about 4 million of those songs have never been played, not even once. Forgotify wants to change that.

Visit the site and you’ll be able to explore all the under-appreciated music that your heart desires.

You might even realise that some songs have never been played for a reason, because yes, there is a lot of weird junk on Spotify, from karaoke tracks to what is essentially music spam.

