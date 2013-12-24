Forgot Someone's Present & Missed The Shops? Here Are Five Gifts To Print At Home & Get You Out Of Trouble

Getty Images

Tis the night before Christmas, the stockings are hung, the whisky is out with carrots for the reindeer, the shops are shut and suddenly, you realise how deeply in you’re in the… well, you know where you are.

Never fear, armed with just an Internet connection and a printer, here’s Business Insider’s handy guide to instant Father Christmas.

Strings & things

Richard Tognetti’s Australian Chamber Orchestra performs nationally and subscribers get free intermission drinks, pre-performance talks and for those who like a little pop with their $10 million 1743 Guarneri del Gesù violin, the 2014 season includes a new work by Radiohead guitarist composer Jonny Greenwood. You can choose a subscription and print it out.

Hunger games

For the foodie in your life, the Sydney Seafood School holds regular cooking classes with Australia’s best chefs, including My Kitchen Rules star Colin Fassnidge. Get a voucher and they can choose which chef.

In Melbourne, the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is always one of the hottest tickets in town, while in Queensland, the Noosa Food & Wine Festival in May is a chance to travel north and get up close with those kitchen heroes. (Tickets don’t go on sale until January 6, but a card with the sentiment and intent should suffice.)

Rush hour



For the action man or woman in your life, Adrenalin specialises in things that go fast, from V8 cars and rallying – and defensive driving, to help you survive those roundabouts – to skydiving, hot-air ballooning, jet packs and fighter jet flights, as well as shark dives, golf lessons and even massages.

If you can’t decide on a specific stomach-churning ride, print out a gift certificate.

Show you Care

Tis the season of giving, so why not make a charity donation to others?

How can anyone be mad at you when you say you’ve bought them a goat ($45) or if you really love them, a cow ($190)?

What about a $665 school toilet block for the person who has everything?

Aid organisation Care Australia helps communities stand on their own feet and you can make a difference, such as helping educate a child, for as little as $10.

Flutter buy

Handa Opera on the Harbour has become one of those very Sydney moments – an outdoors performance by Opera Australia, with the Opera House and Harbour Bridge as part of the backdrop.

This year it’s Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, and the night ranges from just a seat to you can get dinner, champagne and show tickets.

