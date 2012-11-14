Forget What Jill Kelley Says: There Is No Such Thing As An 'Unpaid Social Liaison'

Photo: AP

We have both served in the military at various installations around the world, but neither of us were familiar with the “social liaison” position Jill Kelley ascribes to herself in Tampa.Kelley is the woman who turned the FBI on to Paula Broadwell’s emails to her, Broadwell’s relationship with CIA Director Petraeus, and Kelley’s own email correspondence with General Allen.



We reached out to ranking officers and they’d never heard of the position or the role either. One source familiar with Central Command says, “I have no idea what a “social liaison” is. Maybe a community organiser? Who knows?”

This same source says that the Pentagon is scaling back the 20-30,000 emails sent between Allen and Kelley to “hundreds”. Still not an inconsiderable number.

Though there are several official civilian ‘liaison’ positions that do exist, and are established on most military bases — for example the “School Liaison Officer” and “The Exceptional Family Program Liaison” — this is not one of them.

There are also several unofficial and official ‘wives’ networks that function with the military, but these tend to be headed by military wives/spouses; and when working on official business with the military, the spouses are checked out by base command to be sure of marriage status and standing in the community.

Finally, not even CENTCOM, the unit Jill Kelley supposedly represents, recognises the position.

In an email sent to Business Insider, CENTCOM’s official position is: “Mrs. Kelley has no official position with U.S. Central Command. She is a volunteer and a private citizen, not an employee; because of this, and because there is an ongoing investigation, we have no additional information to provide.”

A volunteer for what exactly is not explicitly said, and the cloak of an ongoing investigation blocks any further comment.

Though the first sentence is key, “no official position,” which means that her “job” as a social liaison is in all likelihood a self-appointed, loosely-recognised post.

Now see: PETRAEUS COLLEAGUE: Biographer Paula Broadwell ‘Got Her Claws Into Him’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.