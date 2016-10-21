Forget 'Westworld' -- you can control your own destiny in this upcoming Western from the makers of 'Grand Theft Auto'

“Red Dead Redemption 2” — the highly anticipated sequel from the 2010 original game, is out with a new trailer. The game takes place in the Old West, a massive open world to explore.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” comes from Rockstar Games, the publisher of the “Grand Theft Auto” series. The game has a release date of Fall 2017 for Xbox One and Playstation 4.

