US

Forget 'Westworld' -- you can control your own destiny in this upcoming Western from the makers of 'Grand Theft Auto'

Justin Gmoser

“Red Dead Redemption 2” — the highly anticipated sequel from the 2010 original game, is out with a new trailer. The game takes place in the Old West, a massive open world to explore. 

“Red Dead Redemption 2” comes from Rockstar Games, the publisher of the “Grand Theft Auto” series. The game has a release date of Fall 2017 for Xbox One and Playstation 4. 

Follow BI Video: On Twitter 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.