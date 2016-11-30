Forget watching movies --  soon you might be participating in them

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures VR is going to be the next big thing in Hollywood.

Ted Schilowitz is 20th Century Fox’s futurist.

He’s the guy who’s looking to merge technology and storytelling like never before.

He’s already had some major successes. Schilowitz pioneered the Sundance Martian VR experience, which put users in several scenes of “The Martian.”

Thanks to Schilowitz and pioneers like him, this is what the future of entertainment might look like.

In the not-so-distant future, this may become the norm, with movie watchers transforming into movie participants. Can you imagine getting to experience a film like a protagonist rather than an observer?

We’re thrilled Schilowitz will be sharing his thoughts on upcoming technological possibilities in the entertainment industry at IGNITION 2016, Business Insider’s annual flagship conference. If you’re looking to learn about what movies and television might look like in a few years, make sure to clear your calendar for December 5-7 and head to the Time Warner Center in New York City.

This year’s speakers include Time Warner Inc.’s Jeff Bewkes, Thrive Global’s Arianna Huffington, and Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar.

Buy your tickets before they sell out!









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.