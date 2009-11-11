Better Ways To Invest In Natural Gas

Here are more ways to invest in natural gas, beyond the well known ETF United States Natural Gas (UNG), via ETF Database.



Two of these are Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs), the benefits of which we’ve written about in the past:

iPath Dow Jones UBS Natural Gas Sub-Index Total Return ETN (GAZ) “GAZ is an ETN that reflects the returns on an unleveraged investment in natural gas futures contracts. Because it is structured as an ETN, GAZ doesn’t actually invest in futures contracts, but rather promises to pay investors a return equal to the gain or loss on a hypothetical index of futures contracts.”

First Trust ISE-Reverse Natural Gas Index Fund (FCG) “Unlike UNG and GAZ, this ETF invests not in natural gas futures, but rather in stocks of companies that generate a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.”

JP Morgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) “The JP Morgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) is linked to a benchmark that measures the performance of the energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). MLPs are limited partnerships that are publicly traded. The majority of MLPs currently operating in the U.S. focus primarily on the energy infrastructure industry, owning assets such as pipelines that transport crude oil and natural gas. Because MLPs tend to generate fee-based revenues, their performance is not directly tied to commodity prices.”

Read ETFDatabase’s full article for more.

