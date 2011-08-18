Forget Uber Cars, Hail An Uber Helicopter Or Motorcycle

Uber’s founder, Travis Kalanick, told This Week In Startups his plan for expansion.



The personal car service wants to do much more than just drive people around. It wants to fly them places too.

Kalanick says he’d love to expand the service to helicopters and motorcycles. “Let’s say you’re in Midtown in New York, and you’re like ‘Oh my god, I need to get to JFK ASAP.’ A town car picks you up, takes you to the nearest helipad, and boom, you pop on over to JFK.”

“We will launch in Paris; I want motorcycles there,” Kalanick says.

Currently the service only involves black cars in New York, San Francisco and most recently Seattle. The next city targets are Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C.

