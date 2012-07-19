Forget TomKat, Here's What Kelly Preston Has To Say About Being A Scientologist

John Travolta and Kelly Preston, both practicing Scientologists, have been married for 21 years.

Kelly Preston, 49, has been married to John Travolta, 58, since 1991—an eternity by Hollywood standards, despite their relationship being plagued by bad press and rumours of infidelity. But one of the things that seems to keep the Hollywood couple together is their shared belief in Scientology, which Travolta has been practicing since 1975. While the religion has been thrust into the news and under the microscope since news of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes‘ divorce, reportedly over the subject itself, Travolta and Preston remain devoted Scientologists—and now Scientology’s most famous, united couple. In a May interview with Amanda de Cadenet for her Lifetime talk show “The Conversation,” Preston spoke openly about her religion and how the Scientology process of “auditing” has helped her: In Scientology, we have what’s called ‘auditing,’ and that helps you to address things in your life and to strip them away … It’s a path of spiritual enlightenment. Also, it helps rid the mind of painful experience completely. Through that, the people at my church literally held my hand and got me through … I will forever be indebted. The video has since (ironically) been removed from the website, but Preston also revealed that she is now focusing on staying sober to be a better mother. Our kids are the centre of our universe … I’m so different, too. Now I don’t drink anymore. I don’t smoke anymore. I don’t do drugs anymore. All of those come with an ‘anymore.’ I used to do everything and a lot of everything … With drinking, I just decided that I wasn’t always at my best. There were times where I drank too much, for sure … And when I didn’t drink, I felt amazing, and I woke up feeling amazing every single day. The actress has recently put her career on hold to care for her growing family. At age 48, Preston gave birth to the couple’s third child soon after their eldest son Jett died from a seizure in January 2009. Preston’s last memorable role was playing fellow Scientologist Tom Cruise’s overly-energetic girlfriend in “Jerry Maguire.” And unlike Katie Holmes, as The Daily Beast points out in their article “Kelly Preston and John Travolta: Scientology’s Other Celebrity Wife,” “Preston has not had a very high profile career since marrying Travolta, who told People magazine in 1989, ‘She definitely has leading-lady potential. All of this is her entryway into the big time.'”



Watch Preston’s awkward recent interview with Craig Ferguson on the “Late Late Show” in April:

