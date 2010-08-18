Forget The U.S. News Rankings, Here's Where You Get The Most Bang For Your College Buck

U.S. News and World Reports just released their U.S. university rankings for 2011 and the big shock is that Harvard just took sole possession of number 1 away from Princeton.

But the big question is whether all this fancy education is actually worth it.

We’re returning to Payscale’s rankings of colleges based on return on investment and comparing them to the US News and World Reports rankings.

We’ve taken the top 20 schools from Payscale, based on ROI over a 30 year period, after graduating from undergrad study at the university, and provided U.S. News and World Rankings beside it.

Note: The Payscale rankings do not include careers like law or medicine, which require additional degrees. No graduate who has received an additional degree is included in the calculations. The schools are ranked by the dollar amount 30-year return on investment, not by their overall ROI percentage.

#20: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

US News Ranking: 41

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $227,300

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,158,000

Annual Return on Investment: 10.8%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#19: Columbia University

US News Ranking: 4

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $192,200

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,161,000

Annual Return on Investment: 11.3%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#18: Colgate University

US News Ranking: 21

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $187,700

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,167,000

Annual Return on Investment: 11.4%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#17: Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)

US News Ranking: 23

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $190,600

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,220,000

Annual Return on Investment: 11.5%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#16: University of California, Berkeley

US News Ranking: 22

Type of School: Public (In-State)

Average College Cost in 2009: $118,900

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,223,000

Annual Return on Investment: 13.1%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#15: Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

US News Ranking: 64

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $184,900

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): 1,224,000

Annual Return on Investment: 11.6%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#14: Amherst College

US News Ranking: 2 (among Liberal Arts Colleges)

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $188,200

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,259,000

Annual Return on Investment: 11.6%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#12: Lehigh University

US News Ranking: 37

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $180,400

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,308,000

Annual Return on Investment: 11.9%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#11: Duke University

US News Ranking: 9

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $187,600

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,319,000

Annual Return on Investment: 11.8%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

a duke freshman

#10: University of Pennsylvania

US News Ranking: 5

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $191,300

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,361,000

Annual Return on Investment: 11.8%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#9: University of Notre Dame

US News Ranking: 19

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $181,900

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,384,000

Annual Return on Investment: 12.1%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#8: Yale University

US News Ranking: 3

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $194,200

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,392,000

Annual Return on Investment: 11.9%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#7: Princeton University

US News Ranking: 2

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $187,700

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,517,000

Annual Return on Investment: 12.3%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#6: Stanford University

US News Ranking: 5

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $191,800

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,565,000

Annual Return on Investment: 12.3%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#5: Dartmouth College

US News Ranking: 9

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $188,400

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,587,000

Annual Return on Investment: 12.4%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#4: Harvey Mudd College

US News Ranking: 18

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $187,700

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,627,000

Annual Return on Investment: 12.5%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#3: Harvard University

US News Ranking: 1

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $189,600

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,631,000

Annual Return on Investment: 12.5%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#2: California Institute of Technology (CalTech)

US News Ranking: 18

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $181,100

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,644,000

Annual Return on Investment: 12.6%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

#1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

US News Ranking: 7

Type of School: Private

Average College Cost in 2009: $189,300

30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,688,000

Annual Return on Investment: 12.6%

Source: Pay Scale, US News

