Forget The U.S. News Rankings, Here's Where You Get The Most Bang For Your College Buck

Photo: Wikipedia

U.S. News and World Reports just released their U.S. university rankings for 2011 and the big shock is that Harvard just took sole possession of number 1 away from Princeton.



But the big question is whether all this fancy education is actually worth it.

We’re returning to Payscale’s rankings of colleges based on return on investment and comparing them to the US News and World Reports rankings.

We’ve taken the top 20 schools from Payscale, based on ROI over a 30 year period, after graduating from undergrad study at the university, and provided U.S. News and World Rankings beside it.

We’ve also included the U.S. News and World rankings, for you to compare.

Note: The Payscale rankings do not include careers like law or medicine, which require additional degrees. No graduate who has received an additional degree is included in the calculations. The schools are ranked by the dollar amount 30-year return on investment, not by their overall ROI percentage.

