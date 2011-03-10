Forget The Chinese Trade Deficit, Everything Is Pointing To Blistering Activity This Year

There’s some eyebrow-raising happening following China’s trade deficit reported this morning.



Of course, the Lunar New Year played a big part in this, but could it mean that the cycle is peaking?

Please.

From Capital Economics, here’s one big sign that exports to the US are about to accelerate:

Photo: Capital Economics

Meanwhile, the word from the ports is very bullish.

This article is from Logistics Management pertaining port estimates:

Following a prediction of 11 per cent growth in February, the most recent edition of the Port Tracker report by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates is calling for import cargo volume at major United States-based container ports to be up 11 per cent year-over-year in March, too.

The report is also calling for first half 2011 volumes to be up 7.5 per cent, ahead of last month’s 6 per cent prediction.

In January, the most recent month for which data is available, U.S. ports handled 1.2 million 20-foot Equivalent Units (TEU). This is the 14th straight month to show an annual gain after a 28-month stretch of declines that ended in December 2009. January was up 5 per cent compared to December and 12 per cent compared to January 2010

