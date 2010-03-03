Forget The Snowicane, This Is Still The Warmest Winter On Record

From NYT:



If you think conservatives are freaking out over the growing prospects that health care reform will, in fact, happen, wait until you see the freakout over climate change.

You see, a snowy winter in the northeast United States was supposed to have proved the climate sceptics right, after all. But a funny thing happened while they were celebrating: globally, this is shaping up as the warmest winter on record.

