Forget The Rally, We're Still Right On Schedule For Another Decline

It certainly feels as though the market is shedding the worries of May and early June, but bear in mind, if we do move substantially higher form here, we’re violating historical precedent.



Doug Short has updated his latest mega-bears chart, which gives you a nice sense of where this market is at compared to other bears in the past.

Photo: Dshort.com

