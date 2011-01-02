Forget The PIIGS, It Is Time To Start Watching The CINN Group

Mike "Mish" Shedlock

In response to European Sovereign Debt Crisis in Pictures; PIIGS Spreads to Germany at or Near Record Levels I received this chart from Chris Puplava at Financial Sense.

CINN 11

Chris writes “In addition to foreign credit risk (Greece, PIIGS), I’m seeing my CINN STATE (CA, IL, NY, NJ) Credit Default Swap (CDS) composite moving higher again.”

