Forget The PIIGS, It Is Time To Start Watching The CINN Group

In response to European Sovereign Debt Crisis in Pictures; PIIGS Spreads to Germany at or Near Record Levels I received this chart from Chris Puplava at Financial Sense.
Chris writes “In addition to foreign credit risk (Greece, PIIGS), I’m seeing my CINN STATE (CA, IL, NY, NJ) Credit Default Swap (CDS) composite moving higher again.”
Mike “Mish” Shedlock
http://globaleconomicanalysis.blogspot.com
