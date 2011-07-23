Fungus Threatens To Wipe Out World's Banana Crop

Photo: Wikipedia

You just love eating bananas from the supermarket, right?Well, you better get your fill because a fungal infection is threatening to wipe out the yellow fruit that we all take for granted.



Most of the world’s banana crop is the Cavendish variety of the fruit, which replaced the previous type, Gros Michel, after that strain was wiped out by Panama disease, a fungal infection that infests banana trees.

Now the Cavendish variety is succumbing to the same malady, which has decimated banana trees in Asia and Australia. It has yet to spread to South America, where most of the bananas sold in the U.S. are grown, but plant biologists say it’s inevitable.

However, the disease does make the tree sprout purple stripes, which sounds like it might be an attractive—if deadly—addition to your garden.

Between this outbreak and the fact that most banana trees are pretty much sterile, your hopes of having something yellow in a handy peel to carry in your gym bag in 2015 are pretty much shot.

Does this mean we’re going to have to start eating mangos or something? Damn.

This post originally appeared at Gawker.

Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.