Forget The Goal Line Blunder, English Speaking Soccer Is A Joke

Yes, the referee blew it. England were undone before the half by a referee’s blunder that makes goal line technology an absolute certainty at the next World Cup. No need for video replay. Put a chip in the ball that forces a buzz when it crosses the goal line. It’s that simple.



But, quite frankly, England and the rest of the English speaking soccer establishment (Ghana being decidedly outside of that) were doomed long before that shoddy call.

These sides lack the technical ability of the top South American, European, and African competition.

But, with all the money spent in England, the U.S., and commonwealth nations, why is this?

Money – The U.S. national team is made up of players, most of which come from middle class suburban backgrounds. Those players will never have the escapist desire or singular focus to move beyond their class that poorer players do. Jürgen Klinsmann, the architect of the current German side, said something to this affect after the England vs. Germany match today. Germany is made up of diverse players, many Turkish and Polish immigrants.

Tactics – From a very early age, English and American coaching (being a product of British-Irish perspectives on the sport) is obsessed with tactics. Players must have position, are built for those positions, and tied to them when they are very young. Top countries like Brazil, Holland, Germany, Spain, and Argentina put the emphasis on skill. This is how we need to instruct our players from youth level.

Passing – Even when the U.S. and English establishments teach skills, they focus on the wrong things. Crossing of the ball, rather than passing on the ground, takes precedent. An over obsession with this skill does not solve a drought of goal scoring. It is much easier for defenders to stop an aerial ball, than a series of skilled, clever passes. The latter may be harder to pull off, but that’s why players become professionals not because they can hoof the ball in the box countless times hoping someone will get their head on it.

This is a disappointing tournament for the U.S., but at least they made some progress and, at times, looked a very capable side on the counterattack.

England, with its big budget manager and team of Premier League stars, is an absolute embarrassment. There will be much debate for England in the coming weeks about the future, not unlike 2006.

