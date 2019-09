The latest meal on Tim Geithner’s plate: the auto industry. After news that GM will seek more money, WSJ reports that Obama has nixed the plan for a “car czar” and that instead, the industry will come under the purview of Tim Geithner and Larry Summers. Let’s hope the industry gives him a better verdict than the banking industry has so far.



