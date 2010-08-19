Forget The BRICs And The MAVINS, Check Out The CIVETS

Emerging markets continue to be the investing storyline that simply won’t go away, and every weak it seems the markets have a new darling you need to start following.



The BRICs were the first set of must have exposures, and we followed on earlier this year with our own projections, the MAVINS.

Now the Economist Intelligence Unit has stepped in and declared the CIVETS the must watch countries.

We spoke with EIU Director of Global Forecasting Robert Ward on the CIVETS and we have details on each member country’s potential right here.

We also have a review of what he thinks about the MAVINS and the tireless BRICs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.