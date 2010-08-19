Forget The BRICs And The MAVINS, Check Out The CIVETS

Emerging markets continue to be the investing storyline that simply won’t go away, and every weak it seems the markets have a new darling you need to start following.
The BRICs were the first set of must have exposures, and we followed on earlier this year with our own projections, the MAVINS.
Now the Economist Intelligence Unit has stepped in and declared the CIVETS the must watch countries.
We spoke with EIU Director of Global Forecasting Robert Ward on the CIVETS and we have details on each member country’s potential right here.
We also have a review of what he thinks about the MAVINS and the tireless BRICs.
BRIC: Brazil, Russia, India, and China
MAVINS: Mexico, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nigeria, and South Africa
Colombia has what Ward calls 'catch up potential,' because the country is just coming out of a period of conflict and is in need of infrastructure spending.
Ward notes that the country has had a 'relatively good crisis,' and a strong financial sector and government bureaucracy. He did note, however, that the economy, which is now growing at a rate of 4.5 to 5%, is reliant on commodity markets.
Despite decades of past military rule and corruption, today Indonesia is a fast growing economy, even if it comes in fits and spurts.
It's also come a long way politically and is one of the largest democracies in the world with 240 million people. That's more than France, Germany, and England combined.
Standards of living have a long way to rise as well, with GDP per capita of just $3,900, which means tons of future potential. For example, if Indonesia could simply hit Mexico's standard, its economy would be over three times its current size.
The country is rich in oil, gas, coal, tin, copper, silver, and gold, plus conveniently placed much closer to China and India than many other commodities sources. Finally, its long-term potential as a consumer market is enormous given that by 2050 it will have 313 million people, more than the U.S. has today.
2020 Potential GDP in Today's Dollars: $1.8 trillion* (13% of an America)
2050 Potential GDP in Today's Dollars: $9.3 trillion** (65% of an America)
Source: CIA World Factbook, U.S. Census Bureau, GDP and GDP per capita using purchasing power parity
*Assuming a back-of-the-envelope ~5.9% real GDP growth, .9% due to population growth and 5% due to productivity. Population of 267 million as per current Census Bureau forecasts.
**Assuming a back-of-the-envelope ~5.7% GDP growth, .7% due to population growth and 5% due to productivity. Population of 313 million as per current Census Bureau forecasts.
From our MAVINS report:
Vietnam will undoubtedly be one of the hottest individual growth stories this decade.
Following the Chinese growth model, this communist country is rapidly liberalizing its economy while benefiting from the near-term political stability and centralized command and control that communism provides.
Agriculturally rich with a decent amount of oil, Vietnam is wasting no time to rapidly develop its manufacturing sector and move up the value chain. Coastally located with cheaper labour costs than many regional neighbours, relocating manufacturing to Vietnam will increasingly be a no-brainer. Even for Asian nations.
And its population will be huge. Already larger than France or Germany, Vietnam's population will comfortably exceed that of Japan by 2050. Vietnam's meteoric rise is virtually preordained.
2020 Potential GDP in Today's Dollars: $550 billion* (3.8% of an America)
2050 Potential GDP in Today's Dollars: $3.6 trillion** (25% of an America)
Source: CIA World Factbook, U.S. Census Bureau, GDP and GDP per capita using purchasing power parity
*Assuming a back-of-the-envelope ~7% real GDP growth, 1% due to population growth and 6% due to productivity. Population of 98 million as per current Census Bureau forecasts.
**Assuming a back-of-the-envelope ~6.6% GDP growth, .6% due to population growth and 6% due to productivity. Population of 111 million as per current Census Bureau forecasts.
Egypt was, in many ways, the surprise member of the CIVETS. With serious sovereign debt problems and a deficit that equals 7-8% of GDP, as well as a difficult political situation with the ageing of autocratic President Mubarak, it doesn't seem an easy play.
But Ward sees the positives in a booming population, major oil and gas production, and steady cash flows from rich Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Turkey has GDP growth of 4-5% annually and 80 million people, with a tilt towards the younger, according to Ward.
Turkey is now out-competing many of the Central Eastern Europe and Eastern European countries for business, due to a lack of communist hangover. It is also forging strong partnerships throughout the region, in countries like Iraq and Syria, that are more frontier markets.
After dealing with a difficult macroeconomic period, Turkey has found stability and has more reasonable inflation than in the past, according to Ward.
From our MAVINS report:
South Africa is the most successful African economy with strong modern institutions, vast commodity wealth (gold, platinum, coal, diamonds), and an excellent location at the tip of Africa.
The nation has achieved a lot already, but there's still a long way to go. While one portion of the population lives a developed-nation lifestyle, almost half the population remains below the poverty line according to the CIA World Factbook. This speaks to the economic potential South Africa could unlock and surprise the world with.
We think it will happen. Already the economy is well diversified across mining, agriculture, services, and manufacturing, and like other MAVINS it can feed into global growth with its commodities advantage while developing its own domestic markets. Positioned as the gateway to Africa, South Africa will be the continent's financial hub as well. Look out for this rising star.
2020 Potential GDP in Today's Dollars: $880 billion* (6% of an America)
2050 Potential GDP in Today's Dollars: $2.6 trillion** (18% of an America)
Source: CIA World Factbook, U.S. Census Bureau, GDP and GDP per capita using purchasing power parity
*Assuming a back-of-the-envelope ~5% real GDP growth, 0% due to population growth and 5% due to productivity. Population of 49 million as per current Census Bureau forecasts.
**Assuming a back-of-the-envelope ~5% real GDP growth, 0% due to population growth and 5% due to productivity. Population of 49 million as per current Census Bureau forecasts.
Ward said that, 'the best of the Mexico story is over.' While the country does have solid growth of 3.5-4.0%, according to Ward that's not enough to get it to tier two emerging market status.
While crime in the country is a serious issue, what worries Ward more is the country's tight links to the United States' economy.
Ward labelled Australia an advanced economy, and therefore out of their considerations for the CIVETS.
Nigeria may be too reliant on its oil and gas industry and therefore did not make the CIVETS cut.
Not at all, according to Ward, their story is only beginning. India is a real opportunity according to Ward, as the country is some ways behind China in development.
Ward feels that Brazil, however, will continue to be every investor's darling with the World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics in 2016.
Russia still remains appealing if you believe we are in a commodities super cycle, according to Ward.
Ward suggested investors might want to start thinking about ZICNK if they're really interested in risky frontier markets.
- Zimbabwe
- Iraq
- Cuba
- North
- Korea
