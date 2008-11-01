Forget The Bailout, Let's Just Pray

Wednesday was officially the “Day of Prayer for the World’s Economies.” Well, why not? Nothing else is working.



“We are going to intercede at the site of the statue of the bull on Wall Street to ask God to begin a shift from the bull and bear markets to what we feel will be the ‘Lion’s Market,’ or God’s control over the economic systems,” Cindy Jacobs said to the 700 Club. “While we do not have the full revelation of all this will entail, we do know that without intercession, economies will crumble.”

So only God can save the market? But he’ll only do it if people touch a giant bronze bull idol? Wow. God’s a lot different these days than he was back when I was in Sunday school.

Interestingly, Cindy could have made a mint if only she had listened to God. Way back in January he told her that Satan was going to topple the markets. Cindy should be a short seller, with God as her analyst.

In January of this year, Cindy Jacobs was in a worship service when the Lord spoke to her, “Cindy, the strongman over America doesn’t live in Washington, DC – the strongman lives in New York City! Call My people to pray for the economy.”

This word so shook Cindy; she knew she had to call the people of God to converge on New York City the week of October 29 for an emergency prayer rally to cry out against economic collapse in the midst of shaking.

The Lord further said, “October 29 was Black Tuesday, the day the stock market crashed, and Satan wants to do it again.”

That’s some interesting theology Cindy’s throwing around. But Cindy’s economic thoughts are a bit sounder. “We must repent of any misuse of money, think before we spend, get out of debt,” she says, sounding almost like Anna Schwartz.

If the markets close up today, we’ll have two consecutive higher closes for the first time in October. Maybe we should send a thank you note to Cindy. Or just thank God.

(via Wonkette)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.