Forget The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet—These 10 Casinos Are Home To Fantastic Restaurants

This post originally appeared at Food & Wine.Big jackpots, flashy shows and all-night clubs aren’t the only draw at the new breed of mega-casinos. Almost 75 per cent of Americans who visited a casino last year ate at a fine-dining restaurant, according to a report by the American Gaming Association (AGA). From Las Vegas to Monte Carlo and Singapore, phenomenal chefs have opened restaurants in casinos around the world.

If Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., and the rest of the Rat Pack were alive today, they might hang out at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, where Charlie Palmer’s Michelin-starred Aureole offers entertainment as well as excellent food. Its famous catsuit-clad “flying wine angels” wear harnesses attached to a pulley system so they can literally fly up to a four-story wine tower to retrieve bottles. Top Chef Masters fans come to the hotel for restaurants by Rick Moonen (RM Seafood) and Hubert Keller (Fleur).

At The Venetian in Las Vegas, renowned chef Thomas Keller’s outpost of Napa Valley’s Bouchon bistro features highbrow comfort foods like a croque madame served on brioche toast. And at B&B Ristorante, chef Mario Batali and Joseph Bastianich present signature dishes from their restaurant empire (Babbo, Lupa, Otto and more), like fennel-dusted sweetbreads with duck bacon from Babbo.

American chefs who branch out globally are also drawn to the big-spending atmosphere of casinos. Batali opened the second outpost of his Los Angeles hotspot Osteria Mozza & Pizzeria at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The hotel-casino is also home to superstar chef Daniel Boulud’s DB Bistro Moderne and Waku Ghin, which is chef Tetsuya Wakuda’s first expansion outside of Australia. A cult figure among chefs, Wakuda offers only a tasting menu of at least 10 courses.

One of the world’s most famous casino restaurants is superstar chef Alain Ducasse’s flagship Le Louis XV, which headlines the many dining offerings at The Monte Carlo Resort in Monaco. The resort complex consists of two palaces, two deluxe hotels, five casinos and 33 bars and restaurants. Inside the stunning Hôtel de Paris, Le Louis XV-Alain Ducasse serves Mediterranean-influenced dishes like marjoram-studded sea bass with roasted spiny artichokes and baby lamb seasoned with Espelette pepper and roasted in a fireplace. The impressive wine cellar features 400,000 bottles.

