Forget TechCrunch: Arrington Is Launching A New Blog

Photo: TechCrunch

So what’s Mike Arrington going to do now that he is no longer working with TechCrunch or AOL?Start a new blog, of course.



He just announced it on Twitter. He’s calling it a “personal” blog.

A couple minutes later, he tweeted “network effects will beat IP every time,” which could be read as a challenge to his former employers — they’ve got the TechCrunch brand, but he’s got the network.

Will it compete with TechCrunch? Will he be breaking news? Will he talk about his personal investments? Will people read it?

Our bet would be yes to all four.

The real interesting part will be seeing whether any other TechCrunch writers decide to join him — paid or unpaid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.