Forget Stereotypes And Hire The Best Person For The Job

In some ways, the preference for employed candidates has less to do with discrimination than attraction. I remember, when I was first married, going for a drink with my wife and noting the interested way that single women looked at me. Did the ring on my finger really make me a catch? Being seen as a successful partner apparently made me more attractive to other women — although, given the failure of my first marriage, it didn’t tell those women much about my viability in a relationship. Employers who believe that applicants with jobs are vetted — proven, competent, housebroken — should keep that in mind.



