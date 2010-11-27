Here Are The Best Black Friday Deals For Investors And Savers

Sure, you could spend your day at a Wal-Mart, trying to avoid the sorts of people who keep you from shopping at Wal-Mart in the first place: rude, unpolished, in a rabid frenzy for those 10% off no-name Taiwanese flatscreen displays.



Or you could actually take advantage of Black Friday:

Dow stocks — The Dow is down an “attractive” 118 points as I write this. Forget the Apple store. Buy Apple Inc. (AAPL) at a discount.

Gold — Gold futures are down more than 1.28% right now. The perfect opportunity to add a gold ETF such as the new iShares Gold Trust (IAU) to your portfolio; the annual sponsor’s fee is only 0.25%, which is significantly less than rival gold funds such as SPDR Gold Trust (GLD).

Trading discount — If you are an ING Direct/Sharebuilder customer and trade using a Sharebuilder brokerage account, visit www.ingdirect.com/blackfriday while logged into your account. With two clicks, you will be able to enroll in a discount promotion where you get a 25% rebate on your trading commissions for market orders placed today and on Cyber Monday.

Banking discount — Another cool Black Friday deal from ING Direct: If you apply for an Electric Orange paperless checking account today, you will be eligible for a $103 account bonus after you make certain qualifying transactions (usually, the promotional bonus is only $25 to $50). More info can be found on ING’s Black Friday landing page here.

Also, if you are an existing ING Direct customer, for Black Friday through Cyber Monday the bank has upped its referral bounties. When you refer a friend and they open an account during that time period, you will receive a $30 bonus and your friend will receive a $25 bonus (usually, you would receive only $10).

Or if you must, check out 15 Black Friday deals that will make you go shopping crazy >

